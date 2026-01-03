Telangana Assembly Demands Action on River Projects

In a decisive move, the Telangana Legislative Assembly has urged the central government to expedite permissions for the Palamuru Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRILS), a major project designed to bolster drinking water and irrigation needs with its 90 TMC capacity. The resolution also called for a halt on the Polavaram-Banakacharla link project or other inter-linking schemes until all inter-state river water disputes are amicably resolved.

The resolution, presented by Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, highlighted that delays post-Telangana's formation have escalated costs and estimates of PRILS. During a vibrant discussion on Krishna River Waters, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy criticized BRS, led by K Chandrasekhar Rao, accusing them of undermining Telangana's river water interests.

The session saw strong political undertones as Revanth Reddy alleged the BRS's absence from the assembly as a disrespect to the state's legislature. With tensions high, the ruling party maintained its focus on securing Telangana's water rights amidst rising political friction.

