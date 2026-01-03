Left Menu

Telangana Assembly Demands Action on River Projects

The Telangana Legislative Assembly has passed a resolution urging the central government to permit the Palamuru Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme while withholding permissions for other projects until inter-state river water disputes are resolved. The assembly session included sharp criticisms against opposition BRS for allegedly harming Telangana's interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-01-2026 22:44 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 22:44 IST
Telangana Assembly Demands Action on River Projects
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, the Telangana Legislative Assembly has urged the central government to expedite permissions for the Palamuru Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRILS), a major project designed to bolster drinking water and irrigation needs with its 90 TMC capacity. The resolution also called for a halt on the Polavaram-Banakacharla link project or other inter-linking schemes until all inter-state river water disputes are amicably resolved.

The resolution, presented by Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, highlighted that delays post-Telangana's formation have escalated costs and estimates of PRILS. During a vibrant discussion on Krishna River Waters, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy criticized BRS, led by K Chandrasekhar Rao, accusing them of undermining Telangana's river water interests.

The session saw strong political undertones as Revanth Reddy alleged the BRS's absence from the assembly as a disrespect to the state's legislature. With tensions high, the ruling party maintained its focus on securing Telangana's water rights amidst rising political friction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Bidding: Mumbai Dangals' Strategic Wins at Pro Wrestling League Auction

High-Stakes Bidding: Mumbai Dangals' Strategic Wins at Pro Wrestling League ...

 India
2
Ekstrom Accelerates to Victory in Dakar Rally Prologue

Ekstrom Accelerates to Victory in Dakar Rally Prologue

 Global
3
Dramatic U.S. Operation Ousts Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

Dramatic U.S. Operation Ousts Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

 Venezuela
4
BMC Elections Candidates Receive Their Symbols

BMC Elections Candidates Receive Their Symbols

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026