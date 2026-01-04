Left Menu

Police Inspector Caught in Corruption Scandal

A police inspector in Cuttack city, named Bijaya Kumar Barik, was arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 from a liquor vendor. The arrest was part of a crackdown by vigilance officers, who also seized substantial cash from Barik's residence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-01-2026 11:43 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 11:43 IST
Police Inspector Caught in Corruption Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A high-ranking police inspector in Cuttack city has been arrested by vigilant officers on charges of corruption. Identified as Bijaya Kumar Barik, the official was caught red-handed while accepting a Rs 40,000 bribe from a licensed liquor vendor.

According to officials, Barik sought the illicit payment to ensure the vendor's business operations continued unimpeded. The vigilance department acted on precise information, and the marked cash was retrieved from Barik during his arrest.

Search operations following the arrest uncovered almost Rs 5 lakh in cash at Barik's official residence in Bhubaneswar. A formal case under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been initiated against him as the investigation continues.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Man with Epilepsy Falls Into Bonfire

Tragedy Strikes: Man with Epilepsy Falls Into Bonfire

 India
2
India's First Indigenous Pollution Control Vessel Set to Transform Maritime Safety

India's First Indigenous Pollution Control Vessel Set to Transform Maritime ...

 India
3
Gangster's Drastic Measures: Legal Battle in Shamli

Gangster's Drastic Measures: Legal Battle in Shamli

 India
4
Crisis in Venezuela: US Ousts Maduro, Rodríguez Steps In

Crisis in Venezuela: US Ousts Maduro, Rodríguez Steps In

 Venezuela

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026