Police Inspector Caught in Corruption Scandal
A police inspector in Cuttack city, named Bijaya Kumar Barik, was arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 from a liquor vendor. The arrest was part of a crackdown by vigilance officers, who also seized substantial cash from Barik's residence.
A high-ranking police inspector in Cuttack city has been arrested by vigilant officers on charges of corruption. Identified as Bijaya Kumar Barik, the official was caught red-handed while accepting a Rs 40,000 bribe from a licensed liquor vendor.
According to officials, Barik sought the illicit payment to ensure the vendor's business operations continued unimpeded. The vigilance department acted on precise information, and the marked cash was retrieved from Barik during his arrest.
Search operations following the arrest uncovered almost Rs 5 lakh in cash at Barik's official residence in Bhubaneswar. A formal case under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been initiated against him as the investigation continues.
