Iran's Inflation Sparks Unrest: Deadly Clashes Erupt Amid Economic Crisis

At least 16 fatalities have been reported in Iran following a week of unrest due to soaring inflation, according to rights groups. The protests have spread nationwide, prompting violent encounters between demonstrators and security forces. Both state media and rights organizations have reported incidents of deaths and arrests, though figures remain unverified by Reuters.

These demonstrations are Iran's most significant in three years, not as large as previous unrests but emerging during a period of economic instability and mounting international pressure. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has declared that Iran will not bow to external pressures.

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened potential intervention should violence against protesters continue, but did not specify planned actions. This prompted threats from Iranian officials. The unrest underscores Iran's vulnerability, with a devalued currency and persistent inflation exacerbating public discontent, leading to calls for dialogue as authorities face criticism for their handling of nationwide grievances.