Left Menu

Kerala Opposition Leader Faces CBI Probe for Foreign Fund Irregularities

Kerala's Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has recommended a CBI probe into Opposition Leader V D Satheesan for alleged foreign fund violations. It involves collecting funds overseas for the 'Punarjani' project and possible FCRA Act violations. Political reactions differ as Congress opposes and CPI(M) supports the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-01-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 19:09 IST
Kerala Opposition Leader Faces CBI Probe for Foreign Fund Irregularities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into V D Satheesan, the state's Leader of the Opposition, over alleged foreign fund irregularities, official sources confirmed on Saturday.

The VACB's report, which has been submitted to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, recommends a CBI examination under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), citing possible violations by Satheesan in collecting overseas funds for the 'Punarjani' rehabilitation project. Allegations include mobilizing GBP 22,500 through a UK-based NGO and transferring those funds to a foundation in Kerala.

Responding to the accusations, Satheesan declared he would confront the charges both politically and legally, maintaining his confidence in the case's lack of legal standing. Meanwhile, the CPI(M)-led state government regards the move as a step within legal bounds, whereas the Congress calls it politically motivated ahead of elections.

TRENDING

1
New Year Trading Frenzy: U.S. Markets Brace for Volatility Amid Global Developments

New Year Trading Frenzy: U.S. Markets Brace for Volatility Amid Global Devel...

 Global
2
Uttarakhand Protests Intensify Over Ankita Bhandari Case's 'VIP' Mystery

Uttarakhand Protests Intensify Over Ankita Bhandari Case's 'VIP' Mystery

 India
3
Venezuela Oil Ventures Face Production Cuts Amid Export Crisis

Venezuela Oil Ventures Face Production Cuts Amid Export Crisis

 Global
4
Bureaucratic Bribery Breakdown: The Rajendrakumar Patel Scandal

Bureaucratic Bribery Breakdown: The Rajendrakumar Patel Scandal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026