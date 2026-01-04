Kerala Opposition Leader Faces CBI Probe for Foreign Fund Irregularities

The Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into V D Satheesan, the state's Leader of the Opposition, over alleged foreign fund irregularities, official sources confirmed on Saturday.

The VACB's report, which has been submitted to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, recommends a CBI examination under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), citing possible violations by Satheesan in collecting overseas funds for the 'Punarjani' rehabilitation project. Allegations include mobilizing GBP 22,500 through a UK-based NGO and transferring those funds to a foundation in Kerala.

Responding to the accusations, Satheesan declared he would confront the charges both politically and legally, maintaining his confidence in the case's lack of legal standing. Meanwhile, the CPI(M)-led state government regards the move as a step within legal bounds, whereas the Congress calls it politically motivated ahead of elections.