Lithuania's Foreign Minister Expresses Frustration Over Blocked EU Loan for Ukraine
Lithuania's Foreign Minister, Kestutis Budrys, expressed frustration over the blockage of a European Union proposal for a 90 billion euro loan to Ukraine. Hungary has stated it will block the loan until Ukraine resumes oil shipments via the Druzhba pipeline, essential for Hungary's energy needs.
Lithuania's Foreign Minister, Kestutis Budrys, has spoken out about his frustration over the European Union's stalled proposal for a 90 billion euro loan to Ukraine. He voiced his concerns on Monday, just ahead of an EU foreign council meeting.
The loan has hit a stumbling block due to Hungary's stance. Hungary declared it would impede the loan until Ukraine reinitiates oil shipments to Hungary through the Druzhba pipeline.
This dispute emerged after Budapest announced its plan to use its strategic reserves to address its current oil shortage. The loan's fate remains uncertain as stakeholders await further negotiations.
