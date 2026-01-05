Greenland: Diplomacy, Defense, and Mineral Wealth

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called on U.S. President Donald Trump to discontinue making threats concerning Greenland, following his renewed interest in acquiring the territory. In an interview with The Atlantic, Trump highlighted Greenland's strategic importance for U.S. defense systems.

Frederiksen emphasized that Greenland is not up for sale and expressed concern over parallels drawn following the U.S. capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. The Danish government is cautious over possible repercussions affecting Greenland, a vital element under its sovereignty.

Adding to the diplomatic complexities, Trump appointed Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as special envoy to Greenland, sparking criticism over America's mineral interests. While Greenland holds potential for independence, it remains financially dependent on Denmark's support.