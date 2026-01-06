Canada and Greenland Stake Sovereignty Amid Trump's New Bid

Amid renewed tensions over US aspirations for the Inuit territory of Greenland, Canadian Governor General Mary Simon and Foreign Minister Anita Anand are planning a critical visit in February, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced. The itinerary includes the opening of a consulate in Nuuk, signaling Canada's ongoing commitment to Arctic relations and sovereignty fortification.

The visit comes shortly after US President Donald Trump's renewed claim on Greenland, sparking geopolitical concerns. Both leaders are united in defending the island's sovereignty, which plays a strategic role within the NATO alliance. Daniel Béland of McGill University highlighted Canada's delicate balancing act in showing solidarity with Greenland while managing its trade relationship with the US.

During discussions in Paris, Carney emphasized Arctic security's growing priority, especially against potential threats from China and Russia. Prime Minister Carney's meeting with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen underscored a joint assertion that decisions regarding Greenland and Denmark rest solely with their peoples, pushing back against external influences on regional autonomy.

