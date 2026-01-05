Fatal Financial Feud: Business Partner Turns Violent

A 50-year-old man, identified as Balmukund Dubey, was reportedly beaten to death by his business partner amidst a financial disagreement in Agra.

Dubey, a resident of Mahavir Nagar, co-owned a transport company with suspect Gajendra Singh. Tensions flared during a truck unloading session, escalating to violence, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Ravishankar Prasad.

After the brutal assault left Dubey unconscious, he was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Authorities have detained one suspect and continue their investigation into the monetary conflict that led to this tragedy.

