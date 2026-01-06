Left Menu

University Tensions: JNUSU Calls for Peace Amidst Alleged Slogan Controversy

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union asserts its stance for peaceful protests following accusations of provocative slogans against political leaders. The university administration and the ABVP criticized the acts, highlighting ongoing tensions over alleged defamation and justice following the 2020 campus violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 21:14 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 21:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) emphasized its commitment to peaceful and democratic protest methods amid controversy surrounding a viral video. In the footage, students allegedly chanted provocative slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the university campus.

The JNU administration has called for an FIR, accusing students of contempt against the Supreme Court through objectionable and inflammatory slogans. The protest was part of a vigil organized on January 5, 2026, to commemorate the 2020 campus violence and question alleged injustices.

JNUSU accused Delhi Police of failing to apprehend known attackers and criticized sections of the media for distortion. Meanwhile, the ABVP condemns the protests, labeling them as anti-national, following the Supreme Court's denial of bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

