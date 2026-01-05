Left Menu

Allegations of Rampant Corruption in Haryana Under BJP Rule

The Congress party has accused the BJP government in Haryana of exacerbating corruption, citing a 78.48% increase in such cases in five years. They claim irregularities plague state schemes and criticize the government's role in various mafias. A resident's euthanasia request underscores public distress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-01-2026 13:57 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 13:57 IST
Allegations of Rampant Corruption in Haryana Under BJP Rule
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party on Monday leveled serious allegations against the BJP government in Haryana, accusing it of a significant rise in corruption under its rule.

Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, citing National Crime Records Bureau data, stated that Haryana now ranks as the country's seventh most corrupt state, with corruption cases rising by 78.48% over the last five years.

He highlighted the severe public discontent by pointing to a 74-year-old man's euthanasia plea to the President due to distress by the pervasive corruption. The Congress MP further criticized the BJP's governance, drawing attention to irregularities in almost every government scheme in the state and an increase in criminal activities, including cheating, mining mafias, and drug spread.

Surjewala specifically targeted Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, accusing him and other BJP leaders of making hollow promises while the public suffers daily from the impacts of corruption and mismanagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

