A Broken System: Justice Denied for Activists
MP Saket Gokhale criticizes the denial of bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, highlighting systemic issues in the judicial process. He accuses the government of misusing laws to suppress dissent. The Supreme Court recently ruled against bail, emphasizing the broad scope of what constitutes an act of terror.
Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale has condemned the recent judicial decision to deny bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, pointing to a 'broken judicial system'. He accuses the central government of wielding laws like the UAPA and PMLA unjustly, targeting dissenters.
Gokhale criticized the judiciary's handling of Khalid and Imam's cases, stating that without a completed trial, presuming guilt undermines democratic principles. He highlighted inconsistencies in legal actions, citing BJP's Kapil Mishra's freedom despite alleged incitement during the Delhi riots.
Despite the Supreme Court's decision to refuse bail, Gokhale emphasized the need for courts to uphold constitutional values. The court's emphasis on a broad definition of 'acts of terror' has sparked further debate on the balance between security and civil liberties.
