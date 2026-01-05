Activist Umar Khalid Remains in Jail as Co-accused Granted Bail

The Supreme Court denied bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam on Monday amidst allegations of conspiracy in the 2020 Delhi riots under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

However, bail was granted to other activists implicated in the case, including Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, and others, prompting mixed reactions.

Despite his own bail being rejected, Umar Khalid expressed happiness for the release of his co-accused, telling partner Banojyotsna Lahiri, 'Now, this is life,' after the court's decision was announced.

