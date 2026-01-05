Justice Served: Cyber Harassers of Brigitte Macron Convicted

In a significant legal development, a Paris court on Monday convicted ten individuals of cyber-harassing Brigitte Macron, the First Lady of France. The group was found guilty of spreading false allegations regarding her gender identity, perpetuating claims that she was born a man.

The accusations included the baseless rumor that Brigitte Macron was originally named Jean-Michel Trogneux, her older brother's actual name. This case occurs against the backdrop of ongoing scrutiny over the Macron couple's 24-year age difference, which has been a source of public commentary and criticism.

This ruling strengthens the Macrons' legal efforts as they continue to combat misinformation. They are also pursuing a defamation lawsuit in the United States against Candace Owens, a right-wing commentator, for spreading similar false allegations. The convicted parties received sentences of up to eight months with suspended jail time.

(With inputs from agencies.)