Guilty Verdicts in Case Against Cyberbullies Targeting France's First Lady

A Paris court on Monday convicted ten people of cyberbullying France's first lady, Brigitte Macron, over false claims about her gender and sexuality. Notably, the defendants included allegations suggesting Macron was born male.

Sentencing varied from six-month prison terms to suspended sentences, and all defendants were mandated to attend cyberbullying awareness training. In addition, they were collectively ordered to pay €10,000 in compensation for moral damage.

The case highlighted the persistent impact of online harassment, with Macron's lawyer emphasizing the importance of immediate training and social media bans for certain defendants.

