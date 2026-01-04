Defamation Clash: BJP's Raju Patil Raje Battles Congress's Allegations

In a mounting political controversy, BJP's election in-charge for Maharashtra's Washim district, Raju Patil Raje, has taken legal steps against Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar by filing a defamation complaint. The complaint follows Wadettiwar's accusation against Raje and the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which the BJP claims are unfounded and defamatory.

Washim Police Station In-charge, Sanjay Chaudhary, stated that no case has been registered against Raje, countering Wadettiwar's claim regarding a counterfeit currency issue. As the dispute intensifies, Raje's legal team has demanded Rs 100 crore in damages from Wadettiwar while urging prompt police action.

BJP Washim district President, Purushottam Lalchand Chitlange, condemned the allegations as baseless and called for an apology from Wadettiwar. The BJP has officially lodged a complaint, maintaining that the Congress's statements are attempts to malign their political image without evidence.