Supreme Court Denies Bail in 2020 Delhi Riots Conspiracy Case

The Supreme Court denied bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, citing their involvement in the planning of the 2020 Delhi riots. Based on prosecution material, the court found reasonable grounds to believe their participation in a conspiracy, applying the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act's stringent bail conditions.

Updated: 05-01-2026 16:18 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 16:18 IST
  Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court ruled against granting bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, linked to the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy, citing their significant roles in planning and strategizing the unrest. Utilizing the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the apex court emphasized reasonable grounds supporting their alleged participation.

Delhi Police accused Khalid, Imam, and others of orchestrating a 'regime change operation' under the disguise of peaceful protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The authorities claimed the violence, which resulted in 53 deaths, was premeditated and aimed at destabilizing the state.

The activists argued against prolonged incarceration without trial completion, but the police cited substantial evidence of their involvement. The case, scheduled for further hearing, underscores the legal contention between ensuring security and safeguarding civil liberties during protests.

