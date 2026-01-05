Arrest in Jamshedpur: Arms and Ammunition Seized
Three individuals, including a murder suspect, were apprehended by police in Jamshedpur. Acting on intelligence, a team led by Deputy Superintendent Bhola Prasad Singh conducted the arrests. Recovered items included a pistol, a country-made firearm, ammunition, a knife, and a motorcycle.
Three individuals, among them a murder suspect, were arrested in Jamshedpur, authorities announced on Monday. The arrests followed a tip-off that led to a swift police operation.
Senior Superintendent of Police Piyush Pandey initiated the formation of a team spearheaded by Deputy Superintendent Bhola Prasad Singh, which carried out the necessary actions in response.
During a press briefing, SSP Pandey disclosed that officers seized a pistol, a country-made firearm, live ammunition, a knife, and a motorcycle from the suspects, which included a teen linked to a murder case.
