Global Markets Surge as Oil and Stock Prices Flourish Amid Venezuelan Turmoil

On Monday, global stock indexes and oil prices experienced an upswing as markets absorbed the impact of a U.S. military operation that resulted in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. The Dow Jones Industrial Average achieved a record high, driven by rising energy stocks.

The S&P 500 energy index marked its highest point since March 2025, with significant gains seen in shares of Exxon Mobil and Chevron. Amid the backdrop of heightened geopolitical tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump indicated intentions to press Venezuela on oil production and drug trafficking issues, with potential military implications for Colombia and Mexico.

Despite the geopolitical drama, market experts like Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at Wealthspire Advisors, suggested that Venezuela's economic impact on global markets is minimal, with U.S. economic data this week being crucial for interest rate outlooks. Meanwhile, safe-haven demand buoyed gold prices to new highs, and the dollar index experienced a slight decline.