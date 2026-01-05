Left Menu

Intrusion Averted at JD Vance's Unoccupied Ohio Home

A man was detained by the US Secret Service after breaking windows and causing damage at Vice President JD Vance's Ohio residence. Although Vance's home was empty at the time, the assailant vandalized property. Coordinated efforts are underway with local police and the US attorney's office for further action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cincinnati | Updated: 05-01-2026 18:39 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 18:39 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

A man who caused a disturbance by breaking windows and damaging property at Vice President JD Vance's Ohio residence was swiftly detained by the US Secret Service early Monday morning. The suspect, whose identity has not been released, was apprehended just after midnight by agents assigned to the property east of downtown Cincinnati.

The Secret Service was alerted by a loud noise near the home around midnight. Upon investigation, agents found a person who had broken a window using a hammer and was attempting to gain entry into the house. Additionally, the man allegedly vandalized a Secret Service vehicle as he approached the driveway.

While the home located in the historic Walnut Hills neighborhood was unoccupied at the time, the Secret Service is working closely with the Cincinnati Police Department and the US attorney's office to evaluate charging decisions. Vice President Vance and his family were not present, having returned to Washington.

