Venezuelan Vice President's Diplomatic Mission Amidst Political Turmoil

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez is reportedly in Russia amidst claims by President Donald Trump that President Nicolas Maduro has been captured by U.S. forces. Delcy appeared in an audio message calling for proof of life for Maduro and his wife, while her brother Jorge remains in Caracas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 19:47 IST
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez is currently in Russia, according to four sources familiar with her movements. Her visit comes amid claims by President Donald Trump that President Nicolas Maduro has been captured by U.S. forces. This development follows a recent attack on the country.

Her brother, Jorge Rodriguez, who is the head of Venezuela's national assembly, remains in Caracas, as confirmed by three sources. Meanwhile, Delcy Rodriguez made an appearance in an audio message broadcasted on state television earlier today.

In the message, she urgently called for proof of life for both President Maduro and his wife, Cilia. However, Jorge Rodriguez has not made any public appearances since the attack, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the country's political situation.

