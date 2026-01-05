Trump's Ultimatum to Venezuela's Vice President

In a revealing exchange with The Atlantic, US President Donald Trump issued a cautionary statement to Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodríguez. He warned that she could face severe consequences unless she adheres to US expectations for her country's governance.

This stance marked a sharp departure from earlier assurances, suggesting Rodríguez's willingness to collaborate with US interests to boost living standards in Venezuela, as discussed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Rodríguez has been outspoken, demanding the reinstatement of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. Trump further emphasized in a New York Post interview that US military intervention might not be necessary should Rodríguez conform to US directives.

