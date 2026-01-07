Left Menu

Siddaramaiah Breaks Record as Karnataka's Longest-Serving Chief Minister

Siddaramaiah became Karnataka's longest-serving Chief Minister, surpassing Devaraj Urs' record. BJP leader S Yediyurappa commented on the difference between their administrations. He expressed confidence in BJP's future electoral success and called for efforts to strengthen the party ahead of upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-01-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 19:19 IST
Siddaramaiah Breaks Record as Karnataka's Longest-Serving Chief Minister
Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

Siddaramaiah made history by becoming the longest-serving Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday, breaking the record previously held by Devaraj Urs. Veteran BJP leader S Yediyurappa commented that Siddaramaiah's governance differs from that of the late Urs, emphasizing past administrative successes.

Yediyurappa criticized the current government for corruption and dismissed claims of major achievements under Siddaramaiah's leadership. He expressed strong confidence in the BJP's potential to form the government with a large majority in the 2028 Assembly polls, as well as securing victory in the upcoming local body elections.

Efforts to strengthen the BJP are underway with district-level meetings. These focus on exposing what Yediyurappa termed as the "maladministration" of the Congress government and strategizing for party victories in forthcoming electoral contests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Debate Ignites Over Greenland's Sovereignty Amid U.S. Interest

Debate Ignites Over Greenland's Sovereignty Amid U.S. Interest

 Switzerland
2
Infosys and Cognition Unleash AI Software Engineer 'Devin' Globally

Infosys and Cognition Unleash AI Software Engineer 'Devin' Globally

 India
3
Warner Bros Faces Off: Paramount's Hostile Bid vs. Netflix's Strategic Offer

Warner Bros Faces Off: Paramount's Hostile Bid vs. Netflix's Strategic Offer

 Global
4
Delhi High Court's Whirlwind Wednesday: Key Legal Developments

Delhi High Court's Whirlwind Wednesday: Key Legal Developments

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026