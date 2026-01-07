Siddaramaiah Breaks Record as Karnataka's Longest-Serving Chief Minister

Siddaramaiah made history by becoming the longest-serving Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday, breaking the record previously held by Devaraj Urs. Veteran BJP leader S Yediyurappa commented that Siddaramaiah's governance differs from that of the late Urs, emphasizing past administrative successes.

Yediyurappa criticized the current government for corruption and dismissed claims of major achievements under Siddaramaiah's leadership. He expressed strong confidence in the BJP's potential to form the government with a large majority in the 2028 Assembly polls, as well as securing victory in the upcoming local body elections.

Efforts to strengthen the BJP are underway with district-level meetings. These focus on exposing what Yediyurappa termed as the "maladministration" of the Congress government and strategizing for party victories in forthcoming electoral contests.

(With inputs from agencies.)