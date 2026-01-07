Siddaramaiah Breaks Record as Karnataka's Longest-Serving Chief Minister
Siddaramaiah became Karnataka's longest-serving Chief Minister, surpassing Devaraj Urs' record. BJP leader S Yediyurappa commented on the difference between their administrations. He expressed confidence in BJP's future electoral success and called for efforts to strengthen the party ahead of upcoming elections.
- Country:
- India
Siddaramaiah made history by becoming the longest-serving Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday, breaking the record previously held by Devaraj Urs. Veteran BJP leader S Yediyurappa commented that Siddaramaiah's governance differs from that of the late Urs, emphasizing past administrative successes.
Yediyurappa criticized the current government for corruption and dismissed claims of major achievements under Siddaramaiah's leadership. He expressed strong confidence in the BJP's potential to form the government with a large majority in the 2028 Assembly polls, as well as securing victory in the upcoming local body elections.
Efforts to strengthen the BJP are underway with district-level meetings. These focus on exposing what Yediyurappa termed as the "maladministration" of the Congress government and strategizing for party victories in forthcoming electoral contests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress appoints former Rajasthan Dy CM Sachin Pilot, Karnataka minister K J George as observers for Kerala Assembly polls.
Congress appoints ex-Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Karnataka Dy CM D K Shivakumar as senior observers for Assam Assembly polls.
Unexpected Alliances: BJP's Controversial Coalition with Congress and AIMIM in Maharashtra
Congress Criticizes BJP's Divisive Tactics and Unfounded Claims on Muslim Population in Mumbai
BJP's Bindal Defends VB-G RAM G Amid Congress Criticism