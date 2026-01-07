BJP's Political Push: Nadda's Strategic West Bengal Visit

BJP national president J P Nadda is poised to visit West Bengal for two days starting Thursday. The visit aims to speed up the party's preparation for the forthcoming assembly elections in a state currently governed by the TMC.

Nadda's itinerary includes meetings with district presidents and other key BJP figures. The narrative is part of a larger strategy spearheaded by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has been vociferously campaigning against the current Mamata Banerjee-led government.

Raising critical issues such as corruption and misgovernance, Shah has set the tone for the elections, asserting that the BJP plans to secure a two-thirds majority to unseat the ruling party. Nadda's visit will further continue this strategic push.

(With inputs from agencies.)