Left Menu

BJP's Political Push: Nadda's Strategic West Bengal Visit

BJP national president J P Nadda is visiting West Bengal to strengthen the party's strategy for the upcoming assembly polls. He will hold several meetings with BJP district presidents and participate in various events. This marks a significant step in the BJP's bid to challenge the ruling TMC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 19:21 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 19:21 IST
BJP's Political Push: Nadda's Strategic West Bengal Visit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP national president J P Nadda is poised to visit West Bengal for two days starting Thursday. The visit aims to speed up the party's preparation for the forthcoming assembly elections in a state currently governed by the TMC.

Nadda's itinerary includes meetings with district presidents and other key BJP figures. The narrative is part of a larger strategy spearheaded by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has been vociferously campaigning against the current Mamata Banerjee-led government.

Raising critical issues such as corruption and misgovernance, Shah has set the tone for the elections, asserting that the BJP plans to secure a two-thirds majority to unseat the ruling party. Nadda's visit will further continue this strategic push.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Switzerland Surge to United Cup Semi-Finals

U.S. and Switzerland Surge to United Cup Semi-Finals

 Global
2
Massive Web of Deception: The Mahadev Online Betting Scandal Exposed

Massive Web of Deception: The Mahadev Online Betting Scandal Exposed

 India
3
U.S. Seizes Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Amid Venezuelan Oil Export Tensions

U.S. Seizes Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Amid Venezuelan Oil Export Tensions

 Global
4
High Seas Clampdown: U.K. Aids U.S. in Russian Tanker Seizure

High Seas Clampdown: U.K. Aids U.S. in Russian Tanker Seizure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026