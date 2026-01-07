BJP's Political Push: Nadda's Strategic West Bengal Visit
BJP national president J P Nadda is visiting West Bengal to strengthen the party's strategy for the upcoming assembly polls. He will hold several meetings with BJP district presidents and participate in various events. This marks a significant step in the BJP's bid to challenge the ruling TMC.
BJP national president J P Nadda is poised to visit West Bengal for two days starting Thursday. The visit aims to speed up the party's preparation for the forthcoming assembly elections in a state currently governed by the TMC.
Nadda's itinerary includes meetings with district presidents and other key BJP figures. The narrative is part of a larger strategy spearheaded by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has been vociferously campaigning against the current Mamata Banerjee-led government.
Raising critical issues such as corruption and misgovernance, Shah has set the tone for the elections, asserting that the BJP plans to secure a two-thirds majority to unseat the ruling party. Nadda's visit will further continue this strategic push.
