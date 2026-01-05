Revolutionizing Rural India: VB-G RAM G Act's Vision for Empowerment

The new rural employment legislation, Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), known as VB-G RAM G, is set to transform India's villages and bolster the rural economy, according to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

This Act, replacing MGNREGA, guarantees 125 days of statutory wage employment per year, compared to the previous 100 days, and introduces measures for faster payments and protection during agricultural seasons. It ensures transparency and aims to curb issues like fake muster rolls.

The initiative promises significant advancements in water conservation, infrastructure, and agricultural development, aligning with national efforts like PM Gati Shakti, thus enhancing rural stability and growth while addressing longstanding economic challenges.