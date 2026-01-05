Left Menu

Love Affair Leads to Murder in Kasganj: A Case Unfolds

In Kasganj district, a woman named Sabnoor was allegedly murdered by her mother, Yasmin, and Rahis Ahmed, due to the fear of exposure of their illicit affair. Initially thought to be a dowry death, it was revealed that Sabnoor was killed to conceal the relationship.

In a shocking turn of events in Kasganj, a woman was allegedly murdered due to an illicit affair. Senior police officials confirmed that the victim's mother, Yasmin, and her lover Rahis Ahmed were arrested for the crime.

Sabnoor, the victim, was discovered on December 26 near the Ramchitoni canal, with initial reports suggesting a dowry death. However, deeper investigations exposed a dark family secret.

Authorities revealed that Yasmin, fearing exposure of her relationship with Rahis, conspired to eliminate her daughter. The accused attempted to mislead police by dumping Sabnoor's body and fleeing with her jewellery. Now facing murder charges, the duo's arrest has dropped dowry allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

