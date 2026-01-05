Major Police Personnel Shake-Up in West Bengal

In a significant reshuffle, the West Bengal government announced the immediate transfer of 26 senior police officers.

Anoop Jaiswal has been promoted to Inspector General of Police at CID, while Arijit Sinha takes charge as Deputy Inspector General of Midnapore Range, with additional responsibilities in the Jangalmahal Battalion.

Key appointments across the state reflect strategic placements, including roles in special, traffic, and intelligence branches, underscoring efforts to optimize law enforcement operations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)