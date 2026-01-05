Left Menu

Major Police Personnel Shake-Up in West Bengal

The West Bengal government has announced an immediate reshuffle of 26 IPS and WBPS officers. Significant appointments include Anoop Jaiswal as IGP of CID, and Arijit Sinha as DIG of Midnapore Range. Other key transfers involve assignments to special branches and additional charges across various districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-01-2026 21:58 IST
In a significant reshuffle, the West Bengal government announced the immediate transfer of 26 senior police officers.

Anoop Jaiswal has been promoted to Inspector General of Police at CID, while Arijit Sinha takes charge as Deputy Inspector General of Midnapore Range, with additional responsibilities in the Jangalmahal Battalion.

Key appointments across the state reflect strategic placements, including roles in special, traffic, and intelligence branches, underscoring efforts to optimize law enforcement operations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

