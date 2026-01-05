High Court Orders Return of Ancestral House Amid Abuse of Law Allegations

The Allahabad High Court has issued a directive for the immediate restitution of an ancestral house to Soni, after opening claims that she was forcefully removed by police and local officials. The bench criticized the eviction as a misuse of legal procedures.

Justices Manoj Kumar Gupta and Arun Kumar have also pointed to significant procedural errors by the Civil Judge of Siddharth Nagar, advocating for a disciplinary investigation. The court imposed a Rs 1 lakh fine against a court official for unlawfully evicting Soni and her children.

The court highlighted irregularities in the eviction, catalyzed by a suspect property sale deed. The order calls for administrative review over undue actions by local authorities seen to have exceeded jurisdiction, noting severe procedural flaws in the eviction process.

