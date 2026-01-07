Clashes Erupt During Delhi Mosque Demolition Drive

Violence broke out in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan early Wednesday during a demolition drive near Faiz-e-Elahi mosque. The unrest, sparked by false social media claims of the mosque's demolition, led to stone-pelting and injuries to five police officers.

The Delhi Police employed teargas to restore order, arresting several individuals, including a juvenile. Authorities clarified that the mosque was not damaged, targeting only illegal commercial establishments per court orders.

Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood stressed that violence would not be tolerated, while police are analyzing footage for further arrests. The situation remains calm, with heavy police presence ensuring peace.

