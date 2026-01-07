Massive Demolition Near Delhi's Turkman Gate

In a significant overnight operation, more than 50 officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, bolstered by hundreds of police officers, spearheaded a demolition drive on encroached land near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque at Turkman Gate.

The focus of the demolition was to remove structures, including a banquet hall, that were declared illegal encroachments by the Delhi High Court. According to Deputy Commissioner of the City SP Zone Vivek Aggarwal, powerful machinery such as JCBs and Poclain machines were employed to tackle the task.

Despite challenges, the operation successfully cleared an area of approximately 36,000 square feet without affecting the mosque itself, emphasizing the authorities' commitment to adhere to legal mandates and maintain respect for religious sites.

