Left Menu

Electoral Roll Controversy: Sonia Gandhi's Citizenship Challenge

A Delhi court granted Sonia Gandhi until February 7 to respond to a plea challenging her inclusion in electoral rolls before acquiring Indian citizenship. The magistrate had previously dismissed the complaint, citing legal deficiencies. The plea alleges Gandhi was added as a voter before becoming a citizen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 16:55 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 16:55 IST
Electoral Roll Controversy: Sonia Gandhi's Citizenship Challenge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has allotted Congress leader Sonia Gandhi until February 7 to submit her response concerning allegations of her premature inclusion in the electoral rolls prior to receiving Indian citizenship in 1983. The plea challenges a previous magistrate's decision not to investigate the matter.

The controversy stems from a complaint by advocate Vikas Tripathi, who claimed Gandhi's name appeared in the New Delhi constituency voter list in January 1980, while she was still a foreign national. The plea accuses possible forgery and suggests that a public authority was misled.

The magistrate initially dismissed the complaint, describing it as legally insufficient and outside the court's jurisdiction. The court criticized the case as a misuse of legal processes, presented with insufficient evidence to genuinely constitute charges of forgery or voter fraud.

TRENDING

1
Tripura's Development Debate: CM Saha Criticizes Tribal Council's Progress

Tripura's Development Debate: CM Saha Criticizes Tribal Council's Progress

 India
2
V K Ebrahim Kunju: A Political Journey Marked by Influence and Controversy

V K Ebrahim Kunju: A Political Journey Marked by Influence and Controversy

 India
3
Venezuela's Debt Dilemma: A Complex Path to Restructuring

Venezuela's Debt Dilemma: A Complex Path to Restructuring

 Global
4
European leaders push back on Trump comments seeking Greenland, reaffirm the Arctic island 'belongs to its people,' reports AP.

European leaders push back on Trump comments seeking Greenland, reaffirm the...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026