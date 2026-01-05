Major Drug Bust in Ghazipur: A Significant Seizure of Heroin
In Ghazipur district, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force has arrested a suspected drug trafficker, Sona Raeen, and confiscated 375 grams of heroin. The arrest took place in Chandauli with heroin valued at Rs 75 lakh. A motorcycle, cash, and mobile phone were also seized from Raeen.
Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district have made a significant breakthrough in the fight against narcotics. The Anti-Narcotics Task Force successfully arrested a suspected drug trafficker and confiscated 375 grams of heroin, officials revealed on Monday.
Inspector Surendra Singh, leading the ANTF operation, detailed that the arrest occurred near the Zamania tri-section on Syedraja Road in Chandauli. The accused, Sona Raeen, aged 19, was in possession of heroin with a market value of Rs 75 lakh, along with a motorcycle, Rs 405 in cash, and a mobile phone.
The investigation has uncovered that Raeen was allegedly purchasing heroin at a lower cost from a supplier near Bihar's Sasaram railway station to sell at inflated prices in Chandauli. A formal case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been filed, confirms Station House Officer B P Pandey.
