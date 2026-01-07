Left Menu

Gary O'Neil Takes Helm at Strasbourg Amid Challenges and Opportunities

Gary O'Neil has been appointed as the new coach of French league club Strasbourg, succeeding Liam Rosenior who left for Chelsea. O'Neil, previously of Wolves and Bournemouth, will lead Strasbourg in their French Cup match after overseeing his first training session. His tenure comes with ambitious season objectives.

Gary O'Neil
Gary O'Neil has been appointed as the new coach of Strasbourg, taking over from Liam Rosenior who departed for Chelsea. O'Neil, the 42-year-old Englishman, previously managed Bournemouth and had a brief stint with Wolves.

After being dismissed by Wolves in December 2024, O'Neil was out of work until this new opportunity arose. Strasbourg, currently seventh in the league, announced that O'Neil will begin his duties with a training session on Thursday and will lead the team in their upcoming French Cup match.

O'Neil expressed enthusiasm about joining Strasbourg, highlighting the team's high-quality squad and ambitious objectives. His appointment comes at a time when fans are critical of the club's ownership, following the multi-club model under Chelsea's BlueCo.

