Global Reactions Erupt After U.S. Seizes Venezuela's President

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has voiced concerns over escalating instability in Venezuela after the U.S. apprehended President Nicolas Maduro. The capture, which the United States justified as a law enforcement operation, has stirred global reactions and legal debates.

Speaking at a meeting of the U.N. Security Council in New York, U.S. Ambassador Mike Waltz clarified that the United States has no plans to occupy Venezuela, emphasizing the operation targeted criminal fugitives, including Maduro and his wife.

However, countries like Russia, China, and Colombia condemned the operation as a violation of international law. They argue that the U.S. move disregards the U.N. Charter's principles of state sovereignty and territorial integrity.

