Tense Standoff at Thane Jail: Inmate Challenges Police Authority
An inmate at Maharashtra's Thane district jail allegedly assaulted a police officer, destroyed CCTV cameras, and demanded release, citing past legal resilience. Identified as Faiaz Islam Shaikh, he faces multiple charges after reportedly abusing staff, damaging property, and defying police authority in Bhiwandi sub-jail.
- Country:
- India
Tensions escalated at a sub-jail in Maharashtra's Thane district when an inmate reportedly assaulted a police officer and vandalized jail property. The accused, Faiaz Islam Shaikh, demanded immediate release while questioning his detention.
According to officials, the incident unfolded on Sunday at Bhiwandi sub-jail, where Shaikh is already held for a previous offense. He allegedly hurled abuses at the on-duty personnel and challenged their authority.
The altercation intensified as Shaikh dismantled three CCTV cameras and destroyed light bulbs. The police have since charged him under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including assault and criminal intimidation.
