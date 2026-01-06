Tense Standoff at Thane Jail: Inmate Challenges Police Authority

Tensions escalated at a sub-jail in Maharashtra's Thane district when an inmate reportedly assaulted a police officer and vandalized jail property. The accused, Faiaz Islam Shaikh, demanded immediate release while questioning his detention.

According to officials, the incident unfolded on Sunday at Bhiwandi sub-jail, where Shaikh is already held for a previous offense. He allegedly hurled abuses at the on-duty personnel and challenged their authority.

The altercation intensified as Shaikh dismantled three CCTV cameras and destroyed light bulbs. The police have since charged him under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including assault and criminal intimidation.