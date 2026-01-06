Tamil Nadu's Lamp Lighting Controversy Sparks Judicial Clash
The Tamil Nadu government plans to challenge the Madras High Court's decision permitting the lighting of a lamp atop Thirupparankundram hill. This decision has prompted significant political debate, with state officials and BJP members expressing strong opinions on the matter, emphasizing cultural customs and legal obligations.
- Country:
- India
The Tamil Nadu government has announced its intention to appeal a recent ruling by the Madras High Court allowing the lighting of a lamp on Thirupparankundram hill. State Minister S. Regupathy criticized the court's decision, saying it was 'legally incorrect' and contended that Tamil cultural customs must be preserved.
The verdict has spurred a heated debate, with BJP members, led by H. Raja, celebrating the decision. Devotees have accused temple officials and authorities of contempt for not following a previous order, while Regupathy argues that newly introduced customs should not alter existing traditions that have stood the test of time.
In the political aftermath, BJP's Narayanan Thirupathy rebuked Regupathy's remarks, questioning inconsistencies in burial locations and demanding an apology. Meanwhile, SDPI's president, Nellai Mubarak, urged an appeal to the Supreme Court, stressing the importance of maintaining law and order and protecting religious harmony.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tamil Nadu
- Thirupparankundram
- High Court
- verdict
- lighting
- customs
- BJP
- DMK
- Regupathy
- Supreme Court
ALSO READ
BJP's VB-G RAM G Scheme: A New Dawn for Rural Development
Unkept Promises: NCP Criticizes BJP and Shiv Sena in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
BJP Hails Court Ruling in Madurai, Slams DMK's 'Anti-Hindu' Stance
Battle for Bengal: TMC's Clash with BJP over Amartya Sen's SIR Notice
Madras High Court Upholds Tradition Amidst Controversy: Lighting the Sacred Lamp