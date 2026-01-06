Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Lamp Lighting Controversy Sparks Judicial Clash

The Tamil Nadu government plans to challenge the Madras High Court's decision permitting the lighting of a lamp atop Thirupparankundram hill. This decision has prompted significant political debate, with state officials and BJP members expressing strong opinions on the matter, emphasizing cultural customs and legal obligations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 06-01-2026 21:00 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 21:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu government has announced its intention to appeal a recent ruling by the Madras High Court allowing the lighting of a lamp on Thirupparankundram hill. State Minister S. Regupathy criticized the court's decision, saying it was 'legally incorrect' and contended that Tamil cultural customs must be preserved.

The verdict has spurred a heated debate, with BJP members, led by H. Raja, celebrating the decision. Devotees have accused temple officials and authorities of contempt for not following a previous order, while Regupathy argues that newly introduced customs should not alter existing traditions that have stood the test of time.

In the political aftermath, BJP's Narayanan Thirupathy rebuked Regupathy's remarks, questioning inconsistencies in burial locations and demanding an apology. Meanwhile, SDPI's president, Nellai Mubarak, urged an appeal to the Supreme Court, stressing the importance of maintaining law and order and protecting religious harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

