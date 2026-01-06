Left Menu

Tragic Accident: Farmer's Fall into Drain Leads to Death in Banda

A 45-year-old farmer named Ghanshyam Kushwaha died after losing balance and falling into a drain while riding a bicycle in Banda district, Uttar Pradesh. His body was discovered the next day by police after being submerged overnight. The incident took place in Chirota Mahedu village.

Updated: 06-01-2026 16:48 IST
Tragic Accident: Farmer's Fall into Drain Leads to Death in Banda
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident reported from Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, a farmer riding a bicycle lost his life after accidentally falling into a drain. The accident took place in the Chirota Mahedu village under the Chilla area.

Identified as 45-year-old Ghanshyam Kushwaha, the farmer fell into the Usra drain on Monday evening. Unable to recover, he remained submerged in the water overnight, which tragically led to his death.

Upon receiving information from Kushwaha's family, local police retrieved the body on Tuesday. The police have sent it for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

