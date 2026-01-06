V K Ebrahim Kunju: A Political Journey Marked by Influence and Controversy

Senior IUML leader V K Ebrahim Kunju passed away at a private hospital at the age of 73, according to party sources. Known for his significant influence in UDF politics, Kunju was a four-time MLA and had twice held ministerial positions, playing a crucial role in strengthening the Indian Union Muslim League in central Kerala.

Kunju's political journey began with the MSF, the student wing of the Muslim League, eventually rising to senior positions within the party. His legislative career started with his election to the Kerala Assembly from Mattancherry in 2001, and he later represented Kalamassery, holding important portfolios in Oommen Chandy's government.

However, Kunju's career faced challenges when he was arrested in 2020 by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau in connection with a corruption scandal involving the Palarivattom flyover. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other political leaders expressed their condolences on his passing.