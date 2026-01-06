Union Minister Slams Anti-National Sentiments at JNU

Union Minister Giriraj Singh harshly criticized the opposition for controversial slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah at JNU, calling the campus a hub for divisive elements.

The backlash came after the Supreme Court denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots case, sparking slogans that went viral online.

Various BJP leaders, including Bihar Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar, called for stiffer action against those with anti-national sentiments, affirming a zero-tolerance stance against terrorism and extremism.

(With inputs from agencies.)