Union Minister Slams Anti-National Sentiments at JNU
Union Minister Giriraj Singh criticizes slogans raised at JNU against PM Modi and HM Amit Shah, accusing opposition of fostering anti-national sentiments. The outcry follows the Supreme Court's denial of bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots case. Other BJP leaders echoed Singh's sentiments, advocating for action.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 06-01-2026 17:35 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 17:35 IST
- India
Union Minister Giriraj Singh harshly criticized the opposition for controversial slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah at JNU, calling the campus a hub for divisive elements.
The backlash came after the Supreme Court denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots case, sparking slogans that went viral online.
Various BJP leaders, including Bihar Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar, called for stiffer action against those with anti-national sentiments, affirming a zero-tolerance stance against terrorism and extremism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
