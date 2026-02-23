BJP Lights 'Ayyappa Jyothi' at Kerala CM's Residence
The BJP plans to light an 'Ayyappa Jyothi' outside Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s residence, urging the government to withdraw support for women's entry into Sabarimala. They call for a fresh affidavit and seek withdrawal of cases against devotees. Events will be held statewide to express protest.
The BJP announced its decision to light an 'Ayyappa Jyothi' at the official residence of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on February 24. The party is urging the government to retract its Supreme Court affidavit supporting women's entry into the Sabarimala temple.
P K Krishnadas, a BJP national executive member, stated during a press conference that the party is pushing for a fresh affidavit that honors temple rituals and the interests of Lord Ayyappa's devotees. An event is scheduled to take place at 5 pm involving thousands of devotees and party members.
Krishnadas revealed plans to organize an 'Ayyappa Samrakshana Sangamam' at Chengannur, aiming for the state government to adopt what the BJP sees as a correct stance. Further statewide protests include lighting Ayyappa Jyothi lamps at over 23,000 booths, and a call for dropping cases against protesting devotees.
