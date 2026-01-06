Left Menu

Supreme Court Grants Bail with Strict Conditions in 2020 Delhi Riots Case

A Delhi court initiated document verification for four out of five accused granted bail by the Supreme Court in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case, causing a day's delay in their release. The Supreme Court imposed 11 conditions on the bail while refusing the same to two other activists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 19:01 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 19:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court on Tuesday delayed the release of four of the five accused in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case, pending verification of documents and sureties submitted for their bail. This decision follows the Supreme Court's granting of bail with 11 strict conditions.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai approved bail bonds worth Rs 2 lakh each for activists Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, and Mohd Saleem Khan, asking police to verify the documents by Wednesday. The fifth accused, Shadab Ahmad, did not appear to furnish his bond.

The top court refused bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam but granted it to the remaining five, noting differences in their involvement. The court imposed conditions, including stay within Delhi limits and surrendering passports. Compliance checks have been further scheduled for January 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)

