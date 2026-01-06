Supreme Court Grants Bail with Strict Conditions in 2020 Delhi Riots Case

A Delhi court on Tuesday delayed the release of four of the five accused in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case, pending verification of documents and sureties submitted for their bail. This decision follows the Supreme Court's granting of bail with 11 strict conditions.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai approved bail bonds worth Rs 2 lakh each for activists Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, and Mohd Saleem Khan, asking police to verify the documents by Wednesday. The fifth accused, Shadab Ahmad, did not appear to furnish his bond.

The top court refused bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam but granted it to the remaining five, noting differences in their involvement. The court imposed conditions, including stay within Delhi limits and surrendering passports. Compliance checks have been further scheduled for January 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)