Controversial Parading of Arrested Man Sparks Outrage

Chitrasen Sao, detained for allegedly assaulting a woman police constable during a coal mine protest, faced public humiliation in Raigarh, drawing widespread condemnation. Videos showed him paraded in his undergarments, his face blackened and adorned with a garland of shoes.

This treatment has been criticized as a violation of human rights and the rule of law by activists and former police officials. Retired IPS officer R K Vij criticized the police's actions as unlawful in a social media post.

The incident has prompted Raipur activist Kunal Shukla to file a complaint with the Chhattisgarh High Court, describing the police's actions as inhumane and unlawful. The protest where the incident occurred escalated into violence involving residents aggrieved by a coal mine allotment.

(With inputs from agencies.)