Tragic Collision Near Siri Fort: Two Dead, One Critically Injured

A fatal accident occurred near Siri Fort, Delhi, when a car collided with a taxi, killing two and critically injuring another. The police have apprehended the car driver, Krishansh Kapoor, for investigation. The authorities are analyzing CCTV footage to understand the collision's cause.

Updated: 07-01-2026 15:40 IST
A tragic car accident near Siri Fort in south Delhi claimed the lives of two individuals and left another critically injured early Wednesday morning. According to police reports, the collision involved a car and a taxi near August Kranti Marg, which the authorities responded to after a PCR call at 4:20 a.m.

The incident occurred as the car was moving from Panchsheel Flyover toward Andrews Ganj and collided with a taxi turning right onto Balbir Saxena Marg. The severe impact resulted in injuries to all three taxi occupants, including the driver, prompting immediate medical attention at AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Two victims were pronounced dead on arrival, while the third remains in serious condition. The car's driver, identified as 21-year-old Krishansh Kapoor from Udai Park, has been arrested. Investigators are examining the possibility of alcohol influence and analyzing CCTV footage to determine the accident's precise sequence.

