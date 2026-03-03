Stranded South Koreans: Dubai Travel Chaos Amid Middle East Tensions

Around 2,000 South Koreans remain stranded in Dubai as escalating tensions in the Middle East disrupt air travel, according to reports from a South Korean lawmaker on Tuesday.

Kim Young-bae, representing the ruling Democratic Party, revealed that his party is actively working in collaboration with the foreign ministry to facilitate the citizens' safe return to South Korea.

He made this announcement during a press briefing following discussions with ministry officials, highlighting the urgency of coordinating efforts to ensure the swift and secure return of those affected.

