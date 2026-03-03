Left Menu

Sonia Gandhi Criticizes Modi Government's Silence on Ayatollah Khamenei's Assassination

Sonia Gandhi criticizes the Modi government's passive stance on the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. She expresses concerns over India's foreign policy direction and stresses the importance of debating international order issues in Parliament. Gandhi urges India to uphold its diplomatic principles and address global geopolitics clearly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 07:30 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 07:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has strongly criticized the Modi government's silence regarding the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei. In an article for The Indian Express, she highlighted India's lack of response as a deviation from its traditional foreign policy principles, advocating for a clear articulation of India's stance.

Gandhi pointed out that Khamenei's targeted killing, without a war declaration and occurring amidst active diplomacy, violates the United Nations Charter. She argued that India's reticence signals a tacit endorsement of this international norm breach, urging parliamentary debate on the matter.

She highlighted the risks of India's high-profile political support for nations like Israel, calling it a troubling departure from its diplomatic identity. Gandhi emphasized India's historical commitment to peace and non-intervention, calling for the restoration of these values in current foreign affairs discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

