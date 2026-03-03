Sonia Gandhi Criticizes Modi Government's Silence on Ayatollah Khamenei's Assassination

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has strongly criticized the Modi government's silence regarding the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei. In an article for The Indian Express, she highlighted India's lack of response as a deviation from its traditional foreign policy principles, advocating for a clear articulation of India's stance.

Gandhi pointed out that Khamenei's targeted killing, without a war declaration and occurring amidst active diplomacy, violates the United Nations Charter. She argued that India's reticence signals a tacit endorsement of this international norm breach, urging parliamentary debate on the matter.

She highlighted the risks of India's high-profile political support for nations like Israel, calling it a troubling departure from its diplomatic identity. Gandhi emphasized India's historical commitment to peace and non-intervention, calling for the restoration of these values in current foreign affairs discussions.

