Escalating Crisis: US and Israeli Airstrikes Intensify Mideast Tensions

In a dramatic escalation of Middle East tensions, Israeli and US airstrikes pummeled Iran in a campaign that could last weeks, according to President Donald Trump. Retaliation spread across the region, with Tehran targeting Israel and Gulf states like Qatar and Saudi Arabia, escalating the regional conflict.

The absence of an exit strategy and killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei suggest a prolonged confrontation with significant repercussions. Energy costs have soared, safe havens like Dubai are under threat, and US allies are bolstering defenses against Iranian attacks.

The US State Department has urged citizens to evacuate from over a dozen Middle Eastern nations. As hostilities expand, the US military aims to degrade Iran's missile and naval capabilities and stifle its nuclear aspirations, while Iran has expanded its attacks against energy infrastructure.

