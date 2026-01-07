Russia Launches Strikes on Ukrainian Military Targets

On Wednesday, Russia declared it had conducted a series of air, drone, artillery, and missile strikes targeting several Ukrainian military assets, including long-range drone launch sites, ammunition depots, military equipment, and personnel.

The offensive marks an escalation in hostilities between the two nations, reflecting deepening tensions over territorial and strategic disputes.

However, Reuters has been unable to independently verify the details of the report provided by Russia's Defence Ministry, underscoring the complexities and challenges in confirming battlefield claims in the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)