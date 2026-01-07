Left Menu

Russia Launches Strikes on Ukrainian Military Targets

Russia announced air, drone, artillery, and missile attacks on Ukrainian drone launch sites, ammunition depots, military equipment, and troops. Reuters has not verified these reports from Russia's Defence Ministry.

On Wednesday, Russia declared it had conducted a series of air, drone, artillery, and missile strikes targeting several Ukrainian military assets, including long-range drone launch sites, ammunition depots, military equipment, and personnel.

The offensive marks an escalation in hostilities between the two nations, reflecting deepening tensions over territorial and strategic disputes.

However, Reuters has been unable to independently verify the details of the report provided by Russia's Defence Ministry, underscoring the complexities and challenges in confirming battlefield claims in the ongoing conflict.

