West Bengal Proposes Solutions for Distant Voter Dilemma

The West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer has submitted a proposal to the Election Commission seeking solutions for voters residing outside the state or abroad. The aim is to prevent them from missing electoral roll hearings under Special Intensive Revision, which could result in their voter registration being nullified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-01-2026 17:57 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 17:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer has approached the Election Commission with a proposal aimed at mitigating challenges faced by voters residing outside the state or abroad. This initiative addresses the predicaments of migrant workers, students, and professionals who struggle with attending their scheduled hearings.

The predicament of attending hearings often results in eligible voters being struck off the list, a consequence the proposal seeks to prevent. Hundreds of complaints have been received from those unable to participate due to work, educational commitments, or health issues.

Proposed solutions include video conferencing and local verification through nearby polling stations, balancing the integrity of electoral rolls with pragmatic solutions for absentee voters. The Election Commission is set to deliberate on the proposal before the next Special Intensive Revision hearings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

