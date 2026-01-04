Chowdhury Addresses Concerns of Bengali Migrant Workers in Odisha
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury visited Sambalpur, Odisha, to meet Bengali-speaking migrant workers who allege intimidation against criticizing local police and government. Chowdhury assured support from Congress, discussed issues with local officials, and sought intervention from national leaders to ensure safety for migrant workers amid rising tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambalpur | Updated: 04-01-2026 21:38 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 21:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury visited Sambalpur in Odisha to address issues faced by Bengali-speaking migrant workers who reportedly face intimidation from local authorities.
Chowdhury alleged parallel policing, with private persons demanding identity proof from the workers, urging official agencies to intervene in such practices.
He assured Congress support to the workers, raised the matter with key political figures, and advocated for their safety and rights amidst regional tensions.
ALSO READ
Tragic Day in Odisha: Multiple Accidents Claim Seven Lives
Task Force to Revamp Odisha's 'Ama Bus' System After Tragic Accident
Odisha Police Files Comprehensive Chargesheet in BJP Leader's Murder
Gurugram Police Tighten Grip on Wrong-Side Driving: Stricter Penalties Ahead
Gunmen raid village in northern Nigeria, killing over 30 people and abducting several others, reports AP citing police.