Chowdhury Addresses Concerns of Bengali Migrant Workers in Odisha

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury visited Sambalpur in Odisha to address issues faced by Bengali-speaking migrant workers who reportedly face intimidation from local authorities.

Chowdhury alleged parallel policing, with private persons demanding identity proof from the workers, urging official agencies to intervene in such practices.

He assured Congress support to the workers, raised the matter with key political figures, and advocated for their safety and rights amidst regional tensions.