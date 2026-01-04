Chowdhury Stands Up Against Parallel Policing for Migrant Workers

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, a prominent Congress leader, visited Sambalpur in Odisha to engage with migrant workers from West Bengal. During his visit, he raised alarms over the emerging trend of 'parallel policing' where private individuals allegedly demand identity proofs from workers.

Chowdhury condemned this practice, highlighting a recent tragic incident where Jewel Rana, a Bengali worker, was killed following such demands. He maintained that the Congress party stands firmly with these vulnerable workers and promised to bring the issue to the attention of national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The leader also held discussions with local law enforcement and Congress officials, advising them to remain vigilant. The Odisha police assured swift justice and reiterated their commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against such harassment of workers.