Left Menu

Taiwan Prosecutors Pursue Expanded Charges in TSMC Trade Secrets Case

Taiwanese prosecutors have filed additional charges against the Taiwanese unit of Tokyo Electron and three defendants over alleged theft of trade secrets from chipmaker TSMC. Prosecutors are seeking prison terms and fines for the defendants, while accusations include violations of the National Security Act and Trade Secrets Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 16:50 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 16:50 IST
Taiwan Prosecutors Pursue Expanded Charges in TSMC Trade Secrets Case

Taiwanese prosecutors have escalated legal actions against the Taiwanese division of Japan's Tokyo Electron and three individuals tied to the alleged theft of trade secrets from semiconductor giant TSMC.

The allegations name two former TSMC employees, both surnamed Chen, and a former Tokyo Electron Taiwan employee, surnamed Lu. Prosecutors seek severe penalties, proposing seven years of imprisonment for the first Chen, eight years and eight months for the second Chen, and one year for Lu.

Furthermore, they demand an additional T$25 million fine for Tokyo Electron's Taiwan arm. Previous charges include breaching Taiwan's National Security Act and Trade Secrets Act, with further accusations surfacing through ongoing investigations.

TRENDING

1
Challenges Ahead: India's Highway Sector Faces Muted Growth

Challenges Ahead: India's Highway Sector Faces Muted Growth

 India
2
Victory Against Cyber Harassment: Brigitte Macron's Legal Triumph

Victory Against Cyber Harassment: Brigitte Macron's Legal Triumph

 Global
3
Joe Root's Heroics Boost England's Ashes Spirit

Joe Root's Heroics Boost England's Ashes Spirit

 Australia
4
Daring Jailbreak in Kannauj: Inmates Escape Using Blanket Rope

Daring Jailbreak in Kannauj: Inmates Escape Using Blanket Rope

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Urban Waste: Circular Economy Pathways for Cleaner East African Cities

Fighting Fire with Innovation: Why U.S. Wildfire Technology Fails to Reach Scale

How Primary Teachers View ChatGPT: Developing an Attitude Scale for Math Education

Inclusive Disaster Education in Primary Schools Improves Preparedness for All Children

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026